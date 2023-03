Photo : YONHAP News

The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said on Monday that North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile toward the East Sea earlier in the day.The South Korean military is working on analyzing the details of the launch, including the site of the launch, as well as range, speed and altitude.The latest missile launch comes eight days after the North fired a short-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea from the Tongchang-ri area in North Pyongan Province on the country’s west coast, which the regime said was part of a nuclear warhead midair explosion test.Marking the eighth ballistic missile launch this year, the latest North Korean provocation appears to be a show of force against the ongoing joint “Ssangyong” amphibious training between South Korea and the U.S.