DP Chief Reshuffles Top Party Posts, Appoints Figures outside Faction

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung reshuffled key party positions on Monday as he appointed a number of figures outside his faction.According to party spokesperson Park Sung-joon, Lee appointed Rep. Song Gab-seok to replace Supreme Council member Lim Seon-suk, who earlier stepped down in a gesture calling for an end to internal discord.Song, a two-term lawmaker, is a key member of a faction that is not pro-Lee and has been critical of the party chief embroiled in corruption allegations.Three-term Rep. Kim Min-seok, who had headed the party’s think tank, the Institute for Democracy, was appointed new party policy chief with two-term Rep. Kim Sung-joo the senior deputy chief. Both are considered to be outside the Lee faction.Two officials from the Moon Jae-in administration, Reps. Han Byung-do and Park Sang-hyuk, have been named as the new head of the strategic planning committee and the deputy chief of the digital strategy unit, respectively.The reshuffle seemingly correlates to an attempt by Lee to stabilize the party in the wake of a parliamentary vote that narrowly preserved his immunity from arrest after a surprising number of DP lawmakers defected in the secret ballot.Members outside the Lee faction, however, are expected to protest his decision to retain faction member Rep. Cho Jeong-sik as party secretary-general overseeing next year's general election nominations.