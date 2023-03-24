US Carrier Strike Group to Run Joint Naval Drill with S. Korea, Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Navy’s Carrier Strike Group Eleven led by the nuclear-powered USS Nimitz aircraft carrier is set to join South Korean and Japanese forces in a joint naval drill.U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Christopher Sweeney, commander of the strike group, said in a news conference on Tuesday aboard the Nimitz that the three countries are planning to hold the drill after the aircraft carrier departs from Busan, where it docked on Tuesday.Sweeney said through such exercise, the three countries will be able to foster interoperability.The Carrier Strike Group Eleven, whose flagship is the USS Nimitz, entered Busan Port earlier in the day after taking part in a joint South Korea-U.S. drill in waters off Jeju Island on Monday.With the Nimitz reportedly set to push off from Busan after this weekend, the three-nation naval drill is expected to kick off at the beginning of next week at the earliest.Seoul, Tokyo and Washington conducted a joint drill at sea last September and October that saw the participation of the Nimitz-class, nuclear-powered supercarrier USS Ronald Reagan.