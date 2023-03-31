Gov’t to Increase Int’l Flights to 90% of Pre-Pandemic Levels by Sept.

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to increase the number of international flights to 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels by September.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport said on Sunday that it plans to operate four-thousand-75 flights per week on 204 international routes by September, which is 88-point-two percent of the levels seen in 2019, before the outbreak of COVID-19.Compared to last winter, it would be a 28-point-three percent rise from 159 international routes and about a 50 percent increase from two-thousand-711 flights per week.The ministry plans to focus on supporting the normalization of routes to and from Japan and China, which accounted for half of all international routes before the pandemic.The ministry plans to increase international flights to Japan and China to 92 percent and 87 percent of pre-pandemic levels, respectively.The ministry also plans to expand the operation of local airports and attract transfer passengers to Incheon Airport to help increase international flights.