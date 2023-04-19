USFK Chief: N. Korean Missiles Can Reach beyond Washington

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) commander Gen. Paul LaCamera has assessed that the Kim Jong-un regime has developed missiles capable of reaching beyond Seoul, Tokyo and Washington.The USFK chief presented the assessment on Tuesday in his opening remarks in a hearing before the House Armed Services Committee of the U.S. Congress.LaCamera said USFK's top priority is to protect the U.S. homeland and its allies, adding that the Korean War is not over but in a state of armistice.The commander highlighted the need to strengthen the U.S.-South Korea alliance, which he said has effectively deterred the North Korean regime from resuming large-scale wars of aggression for nearly 70 years.He added that the alliance was forged out of a military necessity in the beginning, but has developed into a key pillar of stability and prosperity in Northeast Asia.LaCamera offered assurances that the joint forces of South Korea and the U.S. are "ready" should Pyongyang decide to resume hostilities against the South.