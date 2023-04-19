Reuters: Yoon May Consider Weapons Provision to Ukraine

Photo : S. Korean Presidential Office

President Yoon Suk Yeol said South Korea could provide support to Ukraine beyond humanitarian and economic aid should the country come under a large-scale attack on civilians or suffer a massacre.Speaking to Reuters ahead of his state visit to the U.S. later this month, Yoon said it may be difficult for Seoul to insist only on non-military assistance in the event of a scenario that cannot be condoned by the international community.This is the first time that Seoul has implied a resolve to send weaponry to war-ravaged Ukraine after consistently dismissing the notion running counter to its stance of not providing lethal arms in a conflict.While stating that there are no limitations on support to defend and restore a country that has been illegally invaded, Yoon added that Seoul will take the most appropriate measures in consideration of the relationship with involved parties.Regarding North Korea, Yoon said he is open to peace talks, but opposes any "surprise" summits intended to score political points with voters and that Seoul will develop high-power weapons to fend off the North's threats.