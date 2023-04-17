Menu Content

Yoon Says Ultra-High-Performance Weapons under Development to Counter N. Korean Threats

Written: 2023-04-19 16:28:15Updated: 2023-04-19 16:37:49

Yoon Says Ultra-High-Performance Weapons under Development to Counter N. Korean Threats

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has revealed his intention to develop "ultra-high-performance, high-power weapons" to fend off North Korean threats.

The weapons mentioned in an interview with Reuters published on Wednesday are believed to be secret arms undergoing development or performance enhancement by the military.

Following the interview, military authorities said they continue to secure high-tech combat power to prepare against a range of threats from Pyongyang, but refrained from remarking on the “ultra-high-performance” weapons mentioned by Yoon.

The military is currently increasing the number of high-precision, long-range missiles capable of striking key targets in the North, such as nuclear and missile bases and mobile launchers.

The development of an electromagnetic pulse weapon, which discharges strong electromagnetic waves in enemy airspace that incapacitates equipment, is believed to be in the final stages.

The military is also developing high-power ballistic missiles that can destroy key facilities and wartime headquarters in North Korea such as the Hyunmoo-5, dubbed the "monster missile," with a warhead weighing eight to nine tons, used to deliver overwhelming mass retaliation in a contingency situation.
