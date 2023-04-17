Menu Content

Yoon to Visit NASA, Give Speech at Harvard University during US Trip

Written: 2023-04-19 18:43:08Updated: 2023-04-19 18:46:20

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will seek to strengthen the South Korea-U.S. alliance in high-tech areas during his state visit to the United States next week.

Senior presidential secretary for economic affairs Choi Sang-mok on Wednesday unveiled Yoon's schedule focused on economic diplomacy.

While in Washington, Yoon will attend a ceremony where American advanced technology firms will announce plans to invest in Korea, as well as a business roundtable and a South Korea-U.S. forum on high-tech industries. 

He will also visit NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center just outside Washington and attend a global video content leadership forum.

In Boston, Yoon is scheduled to hold talks with leading scholars in the digital and bio sectors at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

He will also attend a South Korea-U.S. cluster roundtable involving businesses in the bio, digital and IT sectors, world-class universities and financial institutions. 

In addition, President Yoon will give an address at Harvard University on the theme of freedom. The address titled "New Journey Toward Freedom" will make him the first sitting Korean president to give a speech at the university.
