N. Korea Accuses G7 of Interference in Internal Affairs

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has criticized a Group of Seven(G7) statement refusing to recognize it as a nuclear state as an absurd and outrageous interference in internal affairs.The North's foreign minister, Choe Son-hui, issued the rebuke in a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Friday, declaring that the G7 has no authority or qualification to challenge the North’s sovereignty and national status.Choi took issue with the G7 foreign ministers' joint communique that said North Korea "cannot and will never" hold the status of a nuclear weapons state under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.Choe added that the country will never seek recognition or approval from anyone for its nuclear power status, which is "final and irreversible."Choe then warned that any move to infringe on the North's sovereignty and fundamental interests will be met with a stern response.