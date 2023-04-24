Gov't to Provide Support to 28 Evacuees from Sudan

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is planning support measures for the 28 South Korean nationals who were airlifted from war-torn Sudan and arrived in Seoul Tuesday afternoon.In a Tuesday briefing, foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said the foreign ministry will provide accommodation and means of transport while health and other ministries will also roll out relevant assistance such as trauma therapy and mental counseling.Regarding the evacuation operation, Lim said that intelligence was shared and consultations were held with the United Arab Emirates and key allies such as France since the conflict erupted in Sudan. Alongside the cooperation with foreign partners, he added that the presidential office and foreign and defense ministries worked as one team to swiftly and safely bring South Korean nationals out of the country.As for the one Korean remaining in Sudan, the spokesperson said the individual has Sudanese nationality and strongly desired to stay there.