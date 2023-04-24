Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Gov't to Provide Support to 28 Evacuees from Sudan

Written: 2023-04-25 16:54:03Updated: 2023-04-25 16:54:54

Gov't to Provide Support to 28 Evacuees from Sudan

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is planning support measures for the 28 South Korean nationals who were airlifted from war-torn Sudan and arrived in Seoul Tuesday afternoon.

In a Tuesday briefing, foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said the foreign ministry will provide accommodation and means of transport while health and other ministries will also roll out relevant assistance such as trauma therapy and mental counseling. 

Regarding the evacuation operation, Lim said that intelligence was shared and consultations were held with the United Arab Emirates and key allies such as France since the conflict erupted in Sudan. Alongside the cooperation with foreign partners, he added that the presidential office and foreign and defense ministries worked as one team to swiftly and safely bring South Korean nationals out of the country.

As for the one Korean remaining in Sudan, the spokesperson said the individual has Sudanese nationality and strongly desired to stay there.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >