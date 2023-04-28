Report Finds S. Korea Has Highest Ultrafine Dust Density among OECD Members

Photo : YONHAP News

New data found that South Korea had the highest level of ultrafine dust among members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD).Statistics Korea released a report on safety on Friday in observance of the World Day for Safety and Health at Work as designated by the International Labour Organization under the United Nations.The report gathered statistical data on 60 indicators to gauge the status of safety in the nation, including natural disasters, crime and industrial safety, and found that South Korea saw improvement in 33 indices while 27 required more social attention.According to the report, South Korea’s density of ultrafine dust stood at 25-point-nine micrograms per cubic meter in 2020, the highest among OECD member states.The report also found that South Korea had the highest suicide rate among OECD states with the rate standing at 24-point-one per 100-thousand people in 2020. The rate among men was more than double than that of women, while cases among those in their teens or 20s saw a recent surge.Meanwhile, the number of people who died from industrial accidents climbed nearly seven percent from 2021 to stand at two-thousand-223 last year, continuing the upward trend that began in 2019, with one in four such deaths occurring in small businesses with five employees or fewer.