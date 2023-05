Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. official said that leaders from the United States, South Korea and Japan will hold a meeting during the Group of Seven(G7) summit in Hiroshima this month.In a phone briefing on Monday, the official said U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a bilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and a trilateral summit with Kishida and President Yoon Suk Yeol while visiting Japan to attend the G7 gathering set for May 19 to 21.It marks the first official confirmation of the trilateral meeting, although Japanese media earlier reported that the three nations were coordinating on a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit at the request of the U.S.Although South Korea is not a member of the G7, Kishida invited Yoon as a guest in March.The trilateral summit comes six months after the three leaders met on the occasion of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Cambodia last November.