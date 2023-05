Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. fighter jet crashed into a farming area in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday.The pilot aboard the F-16 fighter jet ejected safely before the crash. U.S. Forces Korea later said through a statement that the pilot was being treated at a nearby hospital. It did not give a reason for the accident.While the jet caught on fire, no other damage was immediately reported.A police official noted that the site is a regular training area for U.S. troops and that the crash seems to have happened during training.Authorities are looking into the exact cause of the accident.