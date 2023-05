Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul government plans to light up major landmarks in the capital in purple next month to mark the tenth anniversary of the debut of K-pop sensation BTS.According to music industry insiders on Thursday, the group’s agency, Hybe Corporation, and the Seoul Metropolitan Government are holding consultations on holding various events to celebrate the anniversary.The group, whose official color is purple, has held its own events every year around June 13 which is when the septet debuted ten years ago.During the COVID-19 pandemic, the group held a large-scale online fan meeting and communicated with their global fans, known as ARMY.As part of efforts to mark the anniversary, BTS will release their memoir titled, “Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS,” in South Korea and the U.S in July. A commemorative stamp is also set to be issued in the nation.