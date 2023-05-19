Documents from 2 Revolutions in Korea Get UNESCO Recognition

Archival records documenting historic grassroots revolutions in the country have been added to UNESCO's Memory of the World Register.In its executive board meeting in Paris on Thursday, UNESCO approved the inscription of the archives of the student-led pro-democracy April 19 Revolution of 1960 comprising over one-thousand items including governmental records, media and investigative reports, photos and videos.Another historical archive added to the UNESCO list features records produced by the Joseon Kingdom, Japanese Legation and the participants of the Donghak Peasant Revolution, an armed uprising led by peasants and followers of the Donghak religion in 1894 and 1895 during the Joseon Dynasty.The Cultural Heritage Administration said that those records are documents on historic events that made significant contributions to the country's democracy, adding that the listing is recognition of the value of the records that the world should learn about and remember.With the latest inscription, South Korea now has 18 entries in UNESCO's Memory of the World Register.