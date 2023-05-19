White House: G7 Leaders Support Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House said the Group of Seven leaders agreed to support the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and share an approach on China.According to Reuters, the Associated Press and other media outlets, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Saturday that the G7 leaders gathered in Hiroshima, Japan are in support of a nuclear free Korean Peninsula.The group of the world's major economies on Friday issued the G7 Leaders’ Hiroshima Vision on Nuclear Disarmament and urged North Korea to refrain from any other destabilizing or provocative actions, including any further nuclear tests or launches that use ballistic missile technology.The statement said that a world without nuclear weapons cannot be achieved without nuclear non-proliferation and North Korea cannot and will never have the status of a nuclear-weapon state under international nuclear treaties.In the Saturday briefing, Sullivan also said the G7 will issue a statement on a shared approach on China, and the members were looking to "de-risk, not decouple."Sullivan said G7 leaders planned to outline steps to protect sensitive technology, including outbound investment measures, in their joint statement and communique.