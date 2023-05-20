Yoon Meets Korean Victims of Hiroshima Bombing

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: In a first for a South Korean president, Yoon Suk Yeol met with Korean victims of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. He is in Japan for the Group of Seven summit.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: President Yoon Suk Yeol met with a group of Korean victims of the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima on the first day of his trip to the Japanese city.Ahead of attending the Group of Seven summit, Yoon on Friday held a meeting with some 20 elderly Korean victims and their children at a hotel, where he apologized for coming too late.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"The suffering of the atomic bombing came as you lived on foreign soil during the colonial period, whether or not intended. I believe that the pain and sorrow must have been greater. It was a double blow of losing precious lives and health, as well as livelihoods. I cannot fathom the pain and sorrow, but I would like to console you on this occasion."Friday's event marked the first time a Korean president has met the Korean victims of the Hiroshima bombing 78 years ago.The bombing of Hiroshima caused some 140-thousand deaths. Among them were around 30-thousand Koreans who were in the city in the last days of Japan's colonial occupation of the Korean Peninsula.Some 20-thousand Koreans are estimated to have survived the bombing but suffered injuries. It is not clear how many were forced to labor in the city by Japan.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"Japanese Prime Minister Kishida and I will pay a visit to the Korean Atomic Bomb Victims Cenotaph (at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park). This is the first time for a joint visit and in fact, it is the first time that a Korean president will visit the cenotaph. As the president of South Korea, I think that the visit came too late, and I would like to apologize again to you."The South Korean presidential office said that the visit demonstrates Tokyo's intentions to address the thorny wartime issues between the two neighbors.Yoon invited the elderly Korean victims and their families to come to South Korea, asking them to see for themselves how much their homeland has changed and developed.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.