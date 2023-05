Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will engage in earnest multilateral diplomacy on the second day of the Group of Seven summit under way in Hiroshima, Japan.On Saturday morning, Yoon held summit talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with bilateral meetings also scheduled with leaders of Britain and Italy.In the summit meetings, Yoon is expected to stress the importance of coordination by the international community to deter North Korea's nuclear and missile provocations and exchange views on regional security matters.Supply chain cooperation in technology and critical minerals used in high-tech sectors will be another key agenda item.