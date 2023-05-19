Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

Unification Minister: Gov’t Prepping for Mass Defections by N. Koreans

Written: 2023-05-24 15:22:12Updated: 2023-05-24 15:38:54

Unification Minister: Gov’t Prepping for Mass Defections by N. Koreans

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification minister Kwon Young-se says the government is preparing for the possibility of an influx of North Korean escapees entering the nation by boat.

Kwon made the remark on Wednesday when ruling People Power Party Rep. Chung Jin-suk asked about the government’s plans to address such developments.

Co-opting the term for refugees fleeing Vietnam after the war in 1975 in referring to North Koreans who leave the country as “boat people,” Chung called on the government to devise measures in anticipation for a possible surge should a contingency occur in the North.

He supported his call by citing the recent group of North Korean defectors who had entered the South after crossing the de facto maritime border on a fishing boat earlier this month.

The minister said the group apparently defected to the South due to worsened economic conditions in the North, taking their chance amid lax containment efforts by the regime.

Kwon said he believes the number of North Korean defectors, previously on the decline, will rise in line with the North’s eased COVID-19 regulations.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >