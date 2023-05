Photo : YONHAP News

The launch of the space rocket Nuri has been suspended due to technical glitches.The Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute(KARI) said on Wednesday that the launch, scheduled for 6:24 p.m., was delayed due to a communication problem between a launch pad facility control computer and a computer controlling the valve supplying low-temperature helium to the rocket.The ministry said that there is no problem in the valve and it can be operated manually, but manual operation may cause problems when it goes into the automatic operation system, which was the reason for the delay.The ministry and KARI will identify and fix the problem in the evening while keeping the rocket on the launch pad.A KARI official said that if the problem is resolved on Wednesday, they could attempt to launch as early as Thursday.