Main Satellite, 4 Others Make 2-Way Communication with Ground

Photo : YONHAP News

Five out of eight satellites carried into space aboard South Korea's first homegrown space rocket, Nuri, have successfully communicated with ground stations on multiple occasions.According to the science ministry on Friday, the next-generation Small Satellite Number Two, or NEXSAT-2, entered orbit and successfully made two-way communication with the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST) earlier in the day.Following the rocket launch at 6:24 p.m. on Thursday, the King Sejong Station in Antarctica received the first signal from the NEXTSAT-2 at 7:07 p.m., before making a one-way communication with the KAIST ground station at 7:58 p.m.During seven rounds of two-way communication, authorities confirmed that the satellite's position, transmitting and receiving functions as well as the data processing and solar power generation systems were all in order.The KAIST-developed satellite will demonstrate X-band radar technology and measure space radiation for the next two years.Two of the four microsatellites developed by the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute, dubbed SNIPE, have so far made communication with ground stations, while two of the three others developed by private companies have also made contact.