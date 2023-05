Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday approved a proposal to dismiss Han Sang-hyuk, chairman of the Korea Communications Commission(KCC), according to a press release by the top office.Yoon reportedly made the decision after reviewing a hearing report and a letter of opinion sent by the Ministry of Personnel Management last week.Han was indicted on allegations of manipulating scores in a broadcast license renewal review for TV Chosun, a right-leaning cable TV channel, in 2020.A dismissal procedure has since been ongoing based on the assessment that the broadcast watchdog chief had violated related laws including the state public officials act.Han was appointed under the previous Moon Jae-in administration and his term was to end in late July.