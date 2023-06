Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office convened a security meeting on Wednesday morning after North Korea launched what it claims to be a space launch vehicle southward.The top office said in a notice to the press that it plans to determine the necessity of convening a National Security Council(NSC) meeting.The presidential office reportedly considered calling an NSC meeting chaired by National Security Advisor Cho Tae-yong, but decided to hold a security meeting first after a preliminary assessment of the launch.The South Korean military is analyzing details of the North's launch of what it claims to be a space launch vehicle.