Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) held massive rallies in various parts of downtown Seoul on Wednesday.No clashes with police occurred as National Police Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun had earlier warned that pepper spray may be used in response to illegal acts during the demonstrations.At around 2 p.m., some five-thousand protesters gathered near the presidential office in Yongsan District and demanded that President Yoon Suk Yeol step down from office. They also mourned the death of union member, Yang Hee-dong, who committed suicide by setting himself on fire on May 1.An additional five-thousand unionists assembled in front of the labor ministry and some 25-hundred members in front of the National Police Agency to protest what they call the government's anti-labor policies and police crackdowns.All protesters then gathered near Sejong-daero road at around 4:20 p.m. and held a large-scale demonstration.