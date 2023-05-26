Hyundai, Kia's Cumulative Sales Top 150 Mln Units after 61 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

The cumulative sales of Hyundai Motor and sister company Kia Motors topped 150 million units last month, or 61 years after the automakers first started selling vehicles.According to the two carmakers on Thursday, they sold a combined 150 million 448-thousand-94 units both at home and abroad up until May. Hyundai's sales reached some 94-point-five million units, while those of Kia totaled roughly 55-point-nine million units.The two auto giants’ combined sales topped ten million in 1993, 50 million in 2008 and 100 million in 2016.Market observers say the latest feat is all the more significant as it comes amid disruptions in auto production worldwide resulting from the shortage of automotive semiconductors triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.The bestselling model from the automakers during the past 61 years is the compact sedan, Avante, better known as Elantra outside Korea. More than 15 million units have been sold since its launch in 1990.