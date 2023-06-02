Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

S. Korea Imposes Sanctions on N. Korean Hacking Group

Written: 2023-06-02 08:26:07Updated: 2023-06-02 11:39:07

S. Korea Imposes Sanctions on N. Korean Hacking Group

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has imposed unilateral sanctions on a North Korean hacking group known as Kimsuky after the North’s failed satellite launch earlier this week.

The foreign ministry on Friday announced the sanction against the hacking group, which is known to have engaged in the acquisition of cutting-edge technologies for satellites and space technology worldwide, contributing to North Korea's satellite development project.

The latest sanctions are the eighth to be unilaterally imposed against the North since the launch of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, coming two days after the regime’s failed launch of what it claims was a space launch vehicle to put its first military spy satellite into space orbit.

Meanwhile, the government also issued a joint security advisory with the United States to warn the international community about the illegal activities of the hacking group.

According to the ministry, Kimsuky, a unit under the North’s Reconnaissance General Bureau, is accused of collecting intelligence from individuals and institutions in the fields of diplomacy, security and national defense, and delivering it to the North Korean regime.

The ministry said that most of Kimsuky's attacks are carried out through spear phishing, urging users to learn how to identify malicious emails themselves and to follow precautions when receiving suspicious messages.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >