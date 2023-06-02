Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Police Begin Search of DP Rep. over Leak of Justice Minister’s Info

Written: 2023-06-05 11:03:23Updated: 2023-06-05 15:45:47

Police Begin Search of DP Rep. over Leak of Justice Minister’s Info

Photo : KBS News

Police initiated efforts to conduct a raid of the parliamentary office of an opposition lawmaker accused of leaking personal information of justice minister Han Dong-hoon.

Officers of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency descended on the office of main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Choe Kang-wook after earlier securing his phone.

The police are investigating an alleged leak of documents concerning the resident registration of the minister's family and their real estate contract, which were submitted to parliament ahead of his confirmation hearing last year.

Investigators suspect that Choe handed over the information to an MBC reporter surnamed Lim, whose residence and vehicle were searched along with the National Assembly Secretariat last week. They also attempted to search the broadcaster's premises but left after a two-hour faceoff with staff. 

Earlier, independent Gangseo District councilor Kim Min-seok filed a complaint with the police after an unidentified individual handed over related leaked documents.

Lim faces separate defamation charges for a report last September that included captions appearing to show President Yoon Suk Yeol making crude remarks about U.S. President Joe Biden and Congress during a visit to New York.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >