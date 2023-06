Photo : ATTRAKT

South Korean girl group Fifty Fifty has stayed on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100 for an eleventh consecutive week with its hit song "Cupid."According to the latest rankings released Friday, the song dropped two places from last week, to the eleventh spot.Debuting at No. 96, "Cupid" climbed the rankings to reach eight at its highest. Fifty Fifty is the first K-pop female band to make it into the chart's top ten.Black Pink holds the record for longest time to remain on the UK chart for a K-pop girl group with its collaboration with Dua Lipa on the song "Kiss and Make Up." The song stayed on the chart for 12 weeks.In the U.S., Fifty Firty has stayed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the eleventh straight week this week, breaking its own record as the longest-charting K-pop girl group.