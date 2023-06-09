Gov’t Begins Amending Ordinance to Separate KBS Licensing Fees

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has begun the process of revising an enforcement ordinance to separate the collection of license fees for the Korean Broadcasting System(KBS) from electricity bills.The Korea Communications Commission(KCC) on Wednesday approved an amendment of the relevant broadcasting law enforcement ordinance in a vote of two to one.The broadcasting watchdog is expected to issue an advance legislation notice this week, before completing the amendment and securing approvals from the Cabinet and President Yoon Suk Yeol within three months.KCC Commissioner Kim Hyun, a former Democratic Party lawmaker who voted against the move, argued that such an amendment should be preceded by the confirmation of a social consensus.Commissioner Lee Sang-in, representing the government, said the licensing fee and collection method can be amended in accordance with the changing times.Since 1994, a monthly license fee of two-thousand-500 won for KBS has been bundled with electricity bills for every household with a television receiver.The broadcaster has opposed the revision, casting concerns over potential damage to the foundation of public broadcasting and a drastic decline in its key source of revenue.