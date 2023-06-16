Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Imports of Japanese Seafood Products Drop over 30% in May

Written: 2023-06-19 10:04:03Updated: 2023-06-19 10:50:56

Imports of Japanese seafood products fell by more than 30 percent last month from a year earlier amid concerns over Japan’s plan to release contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean this summer.

According to trade statistics compiled by the Korea Customs Service on Monday, inbound shipments of fish and shellfish from Japan came to two-thousand-129 tons in May, down by 30-point-six percent from the same month last year.

After growing in the first three months of this year, such imports have dropped for two consecutive months since April, when it fell by 26 percent.

The decrease is attributed to growing public safety concerns amid progress in Japan’s plan to discharge the treated Fukushima water, including the commencement of a test run of the facilities to be used in the release last Monday.

The South Korean government is working to quell concerns, with vice fisheries minister Song Sang-keun saying last Friday that the government will maintain its ban on fisheries imports from the eight Japanese prefectures around the power plant until the safety of the products is confirmed.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >