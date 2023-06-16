KBS Seeks Injunction against KCC's Push for License Fee Separation

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Broadcasting System(KBS) has filed for a Constitutional Court injunction against the state broadcasting watchdog's push to separate the collection of the public broadcaster's license fees from electricity bills.KBS submitted the application on Wednesday, seeking to have the court put a halt on moves by the Korea Communications Commission(KCC) to revise an enforcement ordinance under the broadcasting law.The broadcaster claimed that the government is attempting to subvert Constitutional principles with its attempt to impose restrictions by making groundless revisions to something that has been legally established by the National Assembly through an enforcement ordinance.It took issue with the KCC's rare move to reduce the revision's advance legislation notice period from 40 to ten days without providing reasons, which KBS will also take to the Constitutional Court for review.Should the court accept the injunction request, the revision process will be suspended until the court decides on the merits of the main Constitutional proposal.