'Killer Questions' from ‘Suneung’ of Past 3 Years to be Revealed

Photo : KBS News

Education minister Lee Ju-ho said the so-called "killer questions" on university entrance exams from the past three years will be revealed when the government announces detailed measures to reduce student dependence on private education next Monday.On a local radio program on Thursday, Lee said the questions will be released in order to eliminate any ambiguity in efforts to distinguish them on the College Scholastic Ability Test, known in Korean as “suneung.”Earlier, the ministry said that it would replace an official in charge of the test for failing to fulfill President Yoon Suk Yeol's order in March to exclude "killer questions" from the June mock exam, and an audit of the state agency that administers the test will also occur.Addressing concerns that the assessment mechanism for the exams may be compromised, the minister said that only those benefiting within the private education system would contend that “killer questions” are essential to maintaining that function.He said the government measures announced next week will mainly focus on integrating much of the private education content into the public school curriculum, thereby offering financial relief to parents.