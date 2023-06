Photo : YONHAP News

“Take Two,” the latest single by K-pop superstars BTS released in celebration of their ten-year anniversary, topped Billboard's Global charts and entered the Hot 100 singles chart.According to Billboard on Wednesday, the track ranked 48th on the singles chart despite the members' hiatus from music videos and public performances, while also debuting at No. 1 on both the Global chart that includes the U.S. and the one that does not."Take Two" is BTS' seventh track to top the Global 200 chart, including the U.S., after "Dynamite," "Savage Love," "Life Goes On," "Butter," "Permission to Dance," and "My Universe."The boy band has also become the first artists to top the chart every year since 2020."Take Two" recorded 60-point-two million streams and 64-thousand downloads worldwide between June 9 and 15.