Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

N. Korea: Japan's Demand for Resolution to Abduction Issue 'Meaningless'

Written: 2023-06-28 10:20:39Updated: 2023-06-28 11:01:20

North Korea has said that Japan’s insistence on a resolution to the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by the North is “meaningless.”

According to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency on Wednesday, Ri Pyong-dok, a researcher at the Institute for Japan Studies of the North's foreign ministry, accused Japan of demanding a resolution to the unfeasible issue.

Ri said that the demand is contradictory to the stance of the Japanese chief executive who says at every opportunity that he hopes for a Japan-North Korea summit without preconditions.

The official apparently referred to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who has often said he is ready to meet with the regime leader Kim Jong-un free of stipulations to settle the abductee issue.

On May 29, North Korea’s vice foreign minister, Pak Sang-gil, said that while Kishida has consistently expressed the desire for a summit "without preconditions" after taking office, Pyongyang is unsure of his objective.

North Korea appears to be indicating that a summit is possible only if Tokyo stops raising the abduction issue.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >