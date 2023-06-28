Japan to Carry out Final Inspection of Fukushima Discharge Facilities

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority(NRA) is set to conduct an overall inspection of facilities built for the planned release of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.According to Japanese daily Yomiuri Shimbun, the inspection will run from Wednesday through Friday, after which the NRA is expected to issue its certification to plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO) so long as there is no particular concern.Once the certification is issued, the water release can commence.Construction was completed in totality on Tuesday after TEPCO finished a trial operation of the facilities.Japan is expected to push ahead with the water release this summer, pending confirmation that no particular concern has been raised in the soon-to-be-released final inspection report by the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA).Japanese daily Asahi Shimbun reported that the IAEA document will likely be released around next Tuesday, when Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi are scheduled to meet in Tokyo.