IAEA to Open Office at Fukushima Plant to Inspect Water Discharge

Photo : KBS News

The International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) said it will open an office at Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant when its Director General Rafael Grossi visits the island nation next week.The Tokyo Electric Power Company also confirmed that IAEA officials will be stationed in the country for onsite inspection around the time the wastewater is discharged from the crippled plant.Grossi is scheduled to meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the first day of his visit and deliver the final report on the UN agency’s safety assessment of the water release plan.Unless an issue is raised in the report, the discharge is expected to go ahead as planned this summer, a timetable reiterated by Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno on Friday. The exact date is yet to be set.Meanwhile, according to Kyodo news agency, Kishia ordered officials during a Cabinet meeting Friday to ensure maximum safety, address rumors and offer thorough explanations at home and abroad ahead of the discharge.