Opposition-led Assembly Designates Proposed Special Law on Itaewon Crowd Crush as Fast-Track Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

The opposition-led National Assembly has designated a special bill aimed at uncovering the truth behind the deadly Itaewon crowd crush as a fast-track bill requiring expedited deliberation. The ruling People Power Party walked out en masse in protest.The agenda item was put to a vote during a plenary session Friday and 184 of 185 lawmakers in attendance voted for the designation with one objection.The bill calls for setting up a special investigation committee for an independent probe into the tragedy and requesting parliament approval of a prosecutor to lead a special counsel probe if that is deemed necessary.Such bills put on fast track can take as long as 330 days to get approved, after initial parliament committee stages including the judiciary committee and the final plenary vote.The four opposition parties aim to have the special bill approved into law by next May before the current Assembly expires.On the other hand, the ruling PPP blasted the bill as politically motivated in light of next year's general election, foreshadowing partisan clashes during deliberations.Also on Friday, the National Assembly passed a proposal to advance the so-called "yellow envelope bill" directly to the plenary session for a debate.The motion passed in a 178 to 4 vote with two votes declared invalid, after the PPP lawmakers’ collective walkout.The disputed opposition-led, pro-labor bill imposes restrictions on companies seeking to recover damages through litigation against striking workers, and guarantees bargaining rights for subcontracted laborers.