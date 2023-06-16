'The Roundup: No Way Out' Draws 10 Mln Moviegoers in 32 Days

Photo : YONHAP News

"The Roundup: No Way Out" has drawn over ten million moviegoers domestically, becoming the second film in its franchise to surpass that mark.According to its distributor ABO Entertainment, the crime action thriller starring Ma Dong-seok topped ten million ticket sales as of 8 a.m. Saturday to reach the milestone in 32 days since its May 31 release.The movie exceeded one million in audience numbers already on the day of release thanks to over 480-thousand viewers attending a holiday preview screening before the film hit theaters."The Roundup: No Way Out" is the 21st domestic film and the 30th film released in the country to reach the ten million milestone. The second installment of the trilogy released last year was also watched by more than ten million people, the only South Korean film to achieve the feat during the COVID-19 pandemic.The latest sequel is the first Korean film to top ten million moviegoers in the post-COVID endemic era.Lee Sang-yong who directed both films has become the fifth director to have two movies with ten million viewership.Ma Dong-seok now holds the record of appearing in five ten-million viewership films, the most for any Korean actor.