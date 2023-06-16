Probes Planned for 12 Reports on Irregularities in Private Education Industry

Photo : YONHAP News

The education ministry has decided to request the Korean National Police Agency to look into two cases and the Fair Trade Commission(FTC) ten cases after receiving 261 reports on alleged irregularities in the private education sector.The ministry said it reached the decision on Monday after holding a meeting on tackling such irregularities and after holding discussions with the police agency, FTC as well as metropolitan and provincial education offices.The ministry said it received a total of 261 reports through 6 p.m. Sunday, including 50 reports related to large-scale private academies that specialize in state-administered university entrance exam, known in Korean as “suneung.”The two cases that the ministry will ask the police agency to investigate involve alleged collusion between private academies and bodies charged with writing exam questions.The ten cases that the ministry wants the FTC to look into include private academies that exaggerated students' suneung results and publishing companies that advertised the participation of writers of the college entrance exam.