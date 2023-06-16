S. Korea Recovers N. Korea's Spy Satellite from Yellow Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has recovered North Korea's spy satellite from the Yellow Sea after the failed launch to put it into orbit in late May ended in the western waters.The Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday that retrieval efforts are wrapping up after the key parts of the Chollima-1 space launch vehicle and the Malligyong-1 satellite were salvaged for a thorough analysis by experts from South Korea and the U.S.They have concluded that the satellite has no military utility as a reconnaissance satellite.The Chollima-1 carrying the Malligyong-1 was fired from the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground on May 31, before crashing into the Yellow Sea following what the regime claimed was an "abnormal start" of the second-stage engine.The South Korean military found floating objects suspected to be debris from the rocket in waters to the west about an hour and a half later, after which it brought up the second stage of the three-stage rocket on June 15.Last week, KBS reported that the military has successfully recovered an object presumed to be the Malligyong-1 satellite.