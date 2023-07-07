S. Korea Concludes UN Review on Human Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has concluded procedures of undergoing inspection by UN member nations on its human rights situation.During a closing session of the Universal Periodic Review, which examines human rights records of all UN members, held in Geneva on Friday, the Seoul government disclosed its progress on recommendations it received from fellow member countries.South Korea in January decided to accept 159 of 263 recommendations made, partially accept five others and "consider" the rest, resulting in an acceptance rate of 60-point-four percent, which is an improvement from 55-point-five percent during the 2017 deliberations.Notable accomplishments in the latest review include parliamentary passage of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and its Optional Protocol and the implementation of anti-human trafficking law and an alternative scheme to mandatory military service.Meanwhile South Korea has yet to completely abolish capital punishment and achieve legislation on banning all types of discrimination such as based on gender, disability and sexual orientation.The Universal Periodic Review is held every four years and six months.