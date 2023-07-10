Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

COVID-19 Q-Code Requirement for Int’l Arrivals to End on Saturday

Written: 2023-07-12 15:35:38Updated: 2023-07-12 16:01:20

COVID-19 Q-Code Requirement for Int’l Arrivals to End on Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Saturday, people arriving from overseas no longer need to complete a health status questionnaire or enter quarantine information regarding COVID-19.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Wednesday the mandate requiring the submission using the Q-Code system is no longer relevant with the end of the designation as quarantine management areas, which had applied to all countries for COVID-19 and Mpox, from July 15.

The agency explained that the COVID-19 outbreak was stabilizing with the weekly risk level registering "low" for the 25th straight week, while the number of Mpox patients were also declining.

However, temperature checks upon arrival will still continue and people showing symptoms will have to file a separate report.

The agency also said that from Saturday, it is launching a trial to monitor infectious diseases through sewage water at airports and seaports.

Meanwhile, daily average COVID-19 cases last week stood at 21-thousand-858, up more than 25 percent from the previous week's average of 17-thousand-442.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >