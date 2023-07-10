COVID-19 Q-Code Requirement for Int’l Arrivals to End on Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Saturday, people arriving from overseas no longer need to complete a health status questionnaire or enter quarantine information regarding COVID-19.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Wednesday the mandate requiring the submission using the Q-Code system is no longer relevant with the end of the designation as quarantine management areas, which had applied to all countries for COVID-19 and Mpox, from July 15.The agency explained that the COVID-19 outbreak was stabilizing with the weekly risk level registering "low" for the 25th straight week, while the number of Mpox patients were also declining.However, temperature checks upon arrival will still continue and people showing symptoms will have to file a separate report.The agency also said that from Saturday, it is launching a trial to monitor infectious diseases through sewage water at airports and seaports.Meanwhile, daily average COVID-19 cases last week stood at 21-thousand-858, up more than 25 percent from the previous week's average of 17-thousand-442.