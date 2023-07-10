Survey: 87 Lawmakers Support Enactment of Law Allowing Physician-assisted Death

Photo : Getty Images Bank

A new survey finds that 87 out of 100 lawmakers support the enactment of a law that allows physician-assisted death with dignity.According to the survey conducted by KBS and the Seoul Shinmun Daily on all of the nation’s 299 legislators, 87 out of the 100 lawmakers who gave answers on condition of anonymity supported the enactment of such a law, while 13 opposed it.A bill seeking to allow such death has been pending at the National Assembly for over a year now with no progress made in related discussions.The survey found that out of 28 lawmakers of the ruling People Power Party who provided an answer, 21 supported the bill while seven did not.Sixty out of the 65 lawmakers of the main opposition Democratic Party supported the bill while five opposed it.When asked about the scope of patients that should be allowed physician-assisted death with dignity, 45 percent of the lawmakers who had given answers said terminally-ill patients enduring insufferable pain. This was followed by patients near their death at 22 percent while 18 percent cited patients with incurable diseases who are in extreme pain.