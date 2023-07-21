Menu Content

2023-07-20

Court Finds Mixed-Member Proportional Representation Constitutional

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court has upheld as constitutional a new proportional representation system that was introduced in the 2020 general elections. 

The court on Thursday unanimously dismissed a petition filed by Huh Kyung-young, honorary chief of a splinter political party, and other voters against the Public Official Election Act that stipulates the mixed-member proportional system tying parliamentary seats to voter support for parties.

The scheme was intended to better reflect election results and boost parliamentary presence for minor parties, but also led to the creation of so-called "satellite parties," while petitioners argued that the system infringed on voters' basic rights. 

However, the court said it is difficult to view the system as being irrational to the point of distorting the value of voting or compromising elections.

Explaining the ruling, one official said the Constitutional Court acknowledges the extensive discretionary authority legislators hold regarding the formation of electoral systems.
