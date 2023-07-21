Producer Prices Fall for Third Month in June

Photo : YONHAP News

Producer prices dropped for the third consecutive month in June as a fall in global oil prices pulled down prices of industrial products.The Bank of Korea reported on Friday that the producer price index for all commodities and services stood at 119-point-84 in June, down zero-point-two percent from a month earlier, to continue the steady fall that began in April after rising for three straight months.Compared to a year earlier, the index, a key barometer of future inflation, also dropped by zero-point-two percent to mark the first on-year drop since November of 2020.The drop in June from a month earlier was led by industrial products, which fell zero-point-six percent due to declining in oil prices.Prices of agricultural, forestry and fishery products also fell one-point-three percent on-month in June, while prices for electricity, gas and water rose by one-point-eight percent from May.