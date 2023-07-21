Gov’t to Expand Digital Services to Improve Convenience, Safety

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to expand digital services in the five leading areas of distribution, finance, safety, administration and education.The finance ministry announced related strategies on Friday, which are aimed at improving public convenience as well as strengthening industrial competitiveness and safety.In the distribution sector, the digital visualization of real-time information on the locations and routes of buses will be introduced, while platforms and local governments will collaborate to make it easier to order craft beer made with regionally produced barley on mobile apps.In finance, the government will seek to expand mobile payment affiliates in Thailand, Malaysia and Taiwan to allow tourists from such countries to make payments in South Korea through app services offered in their respective countries.A safety management system will be established within industrial complexes to detect factors in advance that could lead to accidents using a virtual rendering of the actual manufacturing facility.