Gov't Had Some 37,000 Illegal Immigrants Leave Country in 1st Half

The justice ministry says it had some 37-thousand illegal immigrants leave the country in the first half of the year.The ministry said the government cracked down on more than 20-thousand illegal immigrants during the January-June period, and of that total, ordered nearly 19-thousand to leave the country.When considering there are roughly 18-thousand illegal aliens who departed the country voluntarily, the number of foreigners that had to leave the country under government orders adds up to some 37-thousand.Thai nationals took up the largest portion of such foreigners followed by people from Vietnam, China and Mongolia.The ministry also fined four-thousand-470 people who illicitly hired foreigners with illegal status while also tracking down 188 brokers who negotiated unlawful hiring and entry into the nation.