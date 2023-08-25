Japan's Fisheries Agency: Tritium Not Detectable in Fukushima Fish

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan's fisheries agency said on Saturday that fish caught in waters around the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant did not contain detectable levels of tritium.According to Japan’s Kyodo News and Yomiuri Shimbun daily, the fisheries agency announced on Saturday that the levels of the radioactive isotope tritium in fish caught on Friday morning five kilometers from the power plant were “not detectable” as they were less than eight becquerels per kilogram, the minimum level detected in the testing.It marks the first such test since Japan started the release of the wastewater from the Fukushima plant into the Pacific Ocean last Thursday.The fisheries agency plans to conduct the testing of tritium levels in fish every day for a month and announce the results in Japanese and English.Meanwhile, Japan’s environment ministry is also collecting seawater near the Fukushima nuclear power plant to analyze the tritium levels, while the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO) are conducting their own inspections of the seawater in the area.TEPCO announced on Saturday that the tritium level in the ocean near the plant was well below ten becquerels in all ten locations it surveyed the previous day.