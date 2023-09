Photo : YONHAP News

The fisheries ministry says there has been no decline in seafood consumption in the nation despite the start of the Fukushima wastewater release.According to the Vice Minister of Oceans and Fisheries Park Sung-hoon during a daily briefing on Monday, various data showed no appreciable drop in purchasing.Vice Minister Park explained that sales of seafood products at three major supermarkets exceeded the preceding week by 103 percent from August 24 to 29, when the release began.The seafood restaurant industry as a whole reported a drop in sales by three-point-eight percent from August 24 to the 27 compared to August 20 to the 23, but raw fish restaurants reported an increase of 13-point-two percent.Park added that a more accurate judgment can be made only after looking at long-term trends.