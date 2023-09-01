Economy Grows 0.6% in Q2

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean economy grew zero-point-six percent in the second quarter.According to tentative data by the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Tuesday, the country's real gross domestic product(GDP) increased zero-point-six percent while the nominal GDP grew zero-point-nine percent on-quarter in the April-June period, matching earlier estimates.The real GDP posted growth for the second consecutive quarter after shrinking zero-point-three percent in the last months of 2022 due to sluggish exports.However, private consumption and all other sectors retreated in the second quarter except facility investment, which grew zero-point-five percent.The BOK said that the overall growth despite the declines was driven by an increase in net exports, with outbound shipments decreasing zero-point-nine percent against a slip of seven-point-three percent for imports during the period.The country's real gross national income decreased zero-point-seven percent in the second quarter from the quarter before.