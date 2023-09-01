Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Economy Grows 0.6% in Q2

Written: 2023-09-05 09:30:12Updated: 2023-09-05 09:31:49

Economy Grows 0.6% in Q2

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean economy grew zero-point-six percent in the second quarter.

According to tentative data by the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Tuesday, the country's real gross domestic product(GDP) increased zero-point-six percent while the nominal GDP grew zero-point-nine percent on-quarter in the April-June period, matching earlier estimates.

The real GDP posted growth for the second consecutive quarter after shrinking zero-point-three percent in the last months of 2022 due to sluggish exports.

However, private consumption and all other sectors retreated in the second quarter except facility investment, which grew zero-point-five percent.

The BOK said that the overall growth despite the declines was driven by an increase in net exports, with outbound shipments decreasing zero-point-nine percent against a slip of seven-point-three percent for imports during the period.

The country's real gross national income decreased zero-point-seven percent in the second quarter from the quarter before.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >